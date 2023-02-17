Lady Cats hit 12 3-pointers in win over Barbourville Published 8:50 am Friday, February 17, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County made 12 of 30 3-pointers on Tuesday as the Lady Cats defeated visiting Barbourville 74-49.

It was Bell High’s nine straight win over the Lady Tigers.

Sophomore guard Lauren McGeorge led the Lady Cats with 19 points, including six treys. Junior forward Gracie Jo Wilder scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Mataya Ausmus poured in 16 points and nailed four 3-pointers. Kairi Lamb fired in 14 points and grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds. Kylee Greer-Gann scored six points and added six boards. Nevaeh Allen chipped in two points.

Junior guard Sarah Smith paced Barbourville with 16 points. Danni Jordan, a sophomore guard, scored 13 while seventh-grader guard Marleigh Martin added nine.

McGeorge nailed a trio of 3-pointers as Bell County jumped out to a 33-13 advantage after one quarter. Wilder and Ausmus hit two treys apiece.

The Lady Tigers, who have dropped seven straight games, outscored Be 18-15 in the second period. Martin had two 3-pointerz.

The Lady Cats used a 20-5 scoring outburst in the third quarter to take a 68-36 lead. Lamb and Wilder had seven points each.

Barbourville outscored the Lady Cats 13-6 in the final period.

Bell County (21-8) closed the regular season on Thursday at Jackson County.

The 4-17 Lady Tigers hosted Clay County on Thursday.

Barbourville travels to Washington County today and plays Knox Central in the 51st District Tournament at Pineville on Monday.