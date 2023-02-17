Jackson, Howard lead Lady Lions past Williamsburg Published 8:48 am Friday, February 17, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Rachel Howard and Abby Jackson each scored 17 points as the Pineville Lady Lions thumped host Williamsburg 70-23 on Tuesday.

Nadine Johnson tossed in 15 points for the Lady Lions, who have won five straight over the Lady Jackets. Ava Arnett scored 14 and pulled down eight rebounds. Patience Hoskins added five points and Kamryn Biliter had two points.

Howard grabbed six boards for Pineville.

No scoring information was available for Williamsburg.

Pineville (20-7) visited Whitley County on Friday.

The Lady Lions will host the 51st District Tournament beginning Monday.

Top-seed Knox Central plays Barbourville at 6 p.m. Pineville takes on Lynn Camp at 7:30 p.m.

The championship game is slated Thursday at 7.

Williamsburg (10-18) visited Mount Pisgah Christian Academy (Tenn.) On Thursday and McCreary Central on Friday.

The Lady Jackets will face Corbin on Monday in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament held at South Laurel.

Danville Christian beats Lady Lions

Sophomore forward Grace Mbugua poured in 41 points and grabbed 23 rebounds as the Lady Warriors defeated visiting Pineville 79-56.

Mbugua hit 20 of 22 from the field for Danville Christian.

Alecia Baldock, a sophomore guard, scored 10 points for 18-5 Lady Warriors.

The Lady Lions got 30 points and eight rebounds from junior guard Nadine Johnson.

Ava Arnett followed with 14 points. Rachel Howard and Abbi Jackson each scored six.