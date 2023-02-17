Fiscal Court turns attention to election apparatus Published 9:52 am Friday, February 17, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

On Feb. 14 at the Bell County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Albey Brock opened the bids for what will be the county’s new election equipment. The Court approved and adopted a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application for the apparatus.

Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel explained the bill for the court.

“Used to (be), there was a big roster book that you had to sign in on when you came to vote, then in 2018, the state furnished all of the counties e-poll books, or Electronic poll books, they’re electronic ipads–basically what it is–and when you go to vote you sign in on the e-poll book,” Gambrel said. “Recently, that contract has ended with the state.”

As of right now, the state of Kentucky is requiring all of the counties in the state to get their own polling equipment, but allotting them the money to pay for the equipment.

There is $12.5 million that is designated for just the election processes, and 100% of the funds used for the new e-poll books is to be granted back, and then Bell County will own their own election books, and not the state of Kentucky.

The Court then approved Judge Brock to advertise for bids for election e-poll books.

In other news, the court also:

• Hired Olivia Coe, John Cox, Justin Freeman, Jeremy Heck, and Jessica West as part-time Deputy Jailers at $9.00 per hour effective 02/16/2023.

• Hired Willie Galloway as part-time EMT at $11.50 per hour effective 02/16/2023.

• Changed rate of pay for Bradley Dye, Court Security Supervisor, to $11.25 per hour effective 02/16/2023.

• Changed base rate of pay for Court Security officers to $10.00 per hour effective 02/16/2023.

• Changed rate of pay for Nicholas Holbrook, Colton Tuner, and Cody Wilson to $12.00 per hour effective 02/16/2023.

• Changed rate of pay for David Barlow, Erica Brock, and Tony Stapler to $9.50 per hour effective 02/16/2023.

• Approve payment to Jones Excavating for the amount of $84,100.00 for FEMA project in Smith Hollow.

• Accept checks in the amount of $279,023.95 from Sheriff Mitch Williams.

• Accept checks in the amount of $20,612.20 from Clerk Debbie Gambrel.