Clay County downs Yellow Jackets, 74-50 Published 8:47 am Friday, February 17, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Clay County remained unbeaten over Middlesboro since the 1998 season as the visiting Tigers rolled to a 74-50 win on Tuesday.

The win streak stands at 25 consecutive games.

Sophomore guard Landon Dezarn carried Clay County with 19 points. Elijah Bundy, Hayden Harris and Aiden Wagers each scored 12.

The Tigers held a 38-19 rebounding advantage with Wagers pulling down 15 and Bundy grabbing seven.

Senior guard Ashton Osborne led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points. Trey King scored eight. Jerimah Beck, Joseph Killion and Trey Kyle each added six.

Middlesboro also got three points apiece from Brayden Barnard and Bryson Hatfield. Mekhi Young, Jack Smith and Peyton Turner all had two points. Tyler Sturgill chipped in one.

Clay County hit 51 percent from the field on 32 of 63. The Jackets shot 43 percent on 16 of 37.

The 13-14 Tigers hosted Knox Central on Thursday and Morgan County on Friday.

Middlesboro (8-21) played host to Red Bird on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets will host the 52nd District Tournament nex week.

Middlesboro will play Harlan County and Harlan faces Bell County.

In the girls district tourney, Bell County meets Middlesboro while Harlan County battles Harlan.