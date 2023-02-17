Bobcats overpower Jackson behind Woolum’s 27 Published 8:50 am Friday, February 17, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Senior guard Dawson Woolum scored 27 points Tuesday as Bell County downed Jackson County 91-77 on Log Mountain.

Bell County, now 14-15, placed all five starters in double figures.

Senior Jacob Jones poured in 16 points. Blake Burnett followed with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Hall scored 13 and Cayden Huff added 11 for the Bobcats.

Ethan Buell contributed eight points and Cooper Miracle had one point for Bell.

Jude Lakes powered the Generals with 22 points. Tydus Summers scored 19 while Carter Cunagin finished with 15. Peyton Singleton added 10.

Woolum knocked down 10 points and Burnett scored nine as the Bobcats led 25-17 after one period.

Lakes tossed in seven points as the Generals pulled within 40-36 at the break.

Jones poured in nine points and Buell added six as Bell County took a 67-54 advantage into the final quarter.

Woolum scored eight and Huff seven in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats claimed the win.

Bell County nailed 10 3-pointers as Hall, Jones and Woolum hit three each.

The Bobcats have won five straight over Jackson County.

The 16-12 Generals hosted Pineville on Thursday to close the regular season.

Bell County (14-15) played host to Apostolic Christian (Tenn.) on Friday.

The Bobcats will face Harlan (23-6) in the 52nd District Tournament at Middlesboro.

Corbin downs Bell County

Hayden Llewellyn and Eli Pietrowski combined for 46 points as visiting Corbin defeated the Bobcats 78-67 on Monday.

Llewellyn, a senior guard, paced the Redhounds with 27 points. Pietrowski, a freshman guard, poured in 19. Carter Stewart scored nine while Brody Wells and Marc Warren each tallied eight.

Blake Burnett fired in 25 points for the Bobcats. Dawson Woolum scored 18 and Cameron Hall added 10.

Bell got nine points from Ethan Buell. Jacob Jones had three and Jaxon Thomas chipped in two.

The Bobcats got off to a 17-12 lead after eight minutes and led 32-31 at halftime.

Llewellyn scored eight points as the Redhounds took a 52-47 lead after the third quarter.

Pietrowski poured in 12 points in the final period as Corbin held a 26-20 scoring outburst to win.

Llewellyn hit six 3-pointers for the Redhounds.

“Bell came out early and was the better team,” said Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski. “We can’t allow teams to get off to that kind of start against us. I thought Marc Warren’s play early kept us close enough to regroup at halftime. In the second half our effort level was where it needs to be.”

Corbin (19-5) hosted Lynn Camp (5-22) on Thursday and North Laurel (19-10) on Friday.

Woolum, Hall carry Bobcats

Dawson Woolum poured in 27 points, including four treys as Bell County whipped visiting Eagleton Christian (Tenn.) 74-37 last weekend.

Cameron Hall has a huge game for the Bobcats, finishing with 21 points. Ethan Buell scored six. Blake Burnett and Austin Goodin each had five. Chase Wilder added three. Cayden Huff, Cooper Miracle, Jacob Jones and Jaxon Thomas each scored two.

The victory gave Bell County a season-high five-game winning streak.

Noel Meza Flores led Eagleton with 17 points.

Bell High outscored the visitors in each quarter.

The Bobcats led 17-14 after one period, 38-22 at the half and 64-29 after three quarters.

Bell hit 30 of 51 from the floor for 59 percent.