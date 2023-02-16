Pineville gets KLC grant to repair sidewalks Published 4:36 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The Kentucky League of Cities recently presented the City of Pineville with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

Pineville Mayor Scott Madon said the funds will be used to repair or replace downtown infrastructure.

“As always, we try to take advantage of any grants or incentives KLC offers to the city,” Madon said. “This year, the grant funds we received will focus on repairing and replacing more sidewalks, specifically around our courthouse downtown. We are very appreciative of KLC’s progressive approach toward the safety and security of our community for our citizens.”

Helping Kentucky cities with such projects is a key role for KLC.

“Safety is an important part of the day-to-day operation of a city,” said KLC Executive Director and CEO James Chaney. “Mayor Madon and the elected officials of the City of Pineville will use these funds to ensure that their citizens are as safe as possible, and we are proud to partner in the process.”

KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation and other municipal insurance products.

In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development and other resources that serve cities.