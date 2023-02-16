Check out our new website Published 4:39 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

What’s up, Middlesboro? This week we updated our website: downtownmiddlesboro.com with all of the 2023 events sponsored and/or co-sponsored by Main Street.

We are excited to cut the ribbon on another new business downtown. Hometown Threads will have their grand opening on Saturday, February 25 at 12pm. Hometown Threads is located at 2013 W Cumberland Ave.

We have a new networking and business building program — Connect @ 6. Connect @ 6 will meet 10 months during 2023 at various downtown locations. If you are a downtown/area business owner or a Friend of Midddlesboro Main Street we encourage you to come learn and network with us. Make sure to check out the website to see the dates.

We have a Block Party scheduled on Saturday, April 29 from 5pm to 9pm for MHS Class of 2023. If you have a senior at MHS make sure you put this event on your calendar.

On Saturday, May 20, the place to be will be downtown. Crusin’ the Crater Car Show will be on the Avenue from 3 to 7- lots of great cars, music, food trucks, and prizes. At 6pm we will have a concert on the Levitt Lot. Cody Hodges from Nashville will be taking the stage around 7:30 to help us salute our men and women who serve or have served in the Armed Forces. A huge thank you to our friends at Community Trust Bank for sponsoring the concert. You need to plan on being with us downtown that day.

The Bell County Talent Contest is set for June 1, 2, and 3 from 5:30pm to 9:30pm at the OYC Church ( 225 S. 38th St.).

Applications will be available on the website or you can reach out to me at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com. This talent show is the preliminary contest to the regional contest in October.

The Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series starts June 22. We are looking forward to another outstanding series. If you are interested in having a vendor booth on the Avenue during the series, please send me an email.

For more information and/or a list of more events make sure to check out our website.

If you are interested in volunteering at any of our events, please email so I can get you the volunteer application.

If you are interested in joining the Friends of Middlesboro Main Street the application is on the website. We have individual and business levels. Your support helps us continue the revitalization of the Main Street District.

As I close for this week I would like to say thank you to those who have reached out to share their thoughts on the column. Your kind feedback has meant the world.