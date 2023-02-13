Joyce Lynn Scott, 70 Published 1:09 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Joyce Lynn Scott, age 70, a resident of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home.

She was born December 31, 1952 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Sam and Jean Scott. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Steve Mattingly.

Joyce was a loving mother and grandmother and her family was her world. She was very creative and talented. She loved to craft, quilt, paint and gardening. Joyce taught school in the Middlesboro School System from 1975 until 1989 when she became the Food Service Coordinator, a position she served until her retirement.

Joyce is survived by her Son Casey Miracle, Daughter Lauren Agee and husband Chris, Sister Elizabeth Mattingly, Grandchildren Ryan Miracle and wife Rochelle of Roundup, Montana, Evan Miracle of Middlesboro, Parker Davis, Sawyer Elisabeth and Ophelia Wren, Bryson and Eli Agee, Great Granddaughters Kennedy Renae and Ashtyn Grace, Special Daughter-in-law Tonyia Miracle and a host of other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Boyd Bingham officiating.

Graveside services will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Scott Family.

