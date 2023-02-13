Betty Sue Brown, 55 Published 1:12 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Betty Sue Brown, age 55, was born January 14, 1968 in Tazewell, Tennessee where she was a lifelong resident. She went to be with her Lord on February 6, 2023 while surrounded by her loving family. Betty was a member of Faith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Ewing, Virginia.

Betty loved her family and the Lord. She was a faithful servant, wonderful sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. To know Betty was to know love. She touched everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Lewis Gene Brown, and brother John Edward Brown.

Betty is survived by her loving mother, Sylvia Ann (Whitaker) Brown; Two sisters, Frances (Brown) Hensley and husband Scott Hensley, and their sons Josh Beeler, and Alex Hensley; Linda (Brown) Sandifur and husband Shane Sandifur, and their children Jacob Sandifur, wife Chelsey, and daughter Braelyn; Dustin Sandifur, wife Ashley; Corey Sandifur, wife Sarah, and daughter Linley; Emily (Sandifur) Surbur, husband Wesley Surber.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at the England Cemetery, Tazewell, Tennessee with Rev. Wayland Meyers presiding.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Sandifur, Dustin Sandifur, Corey Sandifur, Joshua Beeler, Riley Wells, Justin Yeary, and Aaron England.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Brown Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM