Loretta Cupp Warf, 74 Published 9:27 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Loretta Cupp Warf, age 74, of Rose Hill, Virginia, passed away on February 1, 2023. She was born January 23, 1949 to the late Jake and Cora Cupp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Warf, and siblings Roy Cupp, Cill Cupp, Elbert Cupp, Joann Daniels, and Effie Miracle.

Left to cherish her memory, brother Woody Cupp, nieces and nephews Laura (Mark) Ayers, Angela (David) Seals, Vincent (Christy) Cupp, Bobby (Samantha) Cupp, Tiffany (Steven) Yeary, Christina Cupp, and Eric (Jessica) Cupp, Stacie, Tracy, Penny, Robin, James, Junior, Misty, Charlotte, and Bobbie Heather, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Kidwell officiating.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Elydale Primitive Baptist Cemetery, Ewing, Virginia.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Cupp-Warf Family.

