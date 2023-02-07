LMU-CVM exhibits at USPC convention Published 11:33 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The Lincoln Memorial University-Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine Coordinator of Research and Graduate Programs Kathleen Thomas and Dean Stacy Anderson, DVM, PhD, DACVS-LA, attended the United States Pony Club Convention held Jan. 18-22 in St. Louis.

At the trade fair, young horsewomen and horsemen learned about LMU’s Equine Veterinary Education Program, an innovative path to becoming an equine veterinarian that begins with their first semester of college.

The EVEP offers accepted students guaranteed admission to LMU-CVM after two and a half years of undergraduate study, provided certain academic benchmarks are met. This accelerated timeline reduces the burden of debt on graduating veterinarians by cutting out 1.5 years of undergraduate study and produces veterinarians of immediate value to the equine industry by focusing on young people who have significant horse experience prior to starting their postsecondary education.

Many USPC members expressed their excitement for the program and its summer internships at leading horse farms and equine practices around the country. Equine enthusiasts of all ages enjoyed the opportunity to interact with one of LMU-CVM’s teaching models, a product of the college’s unique approach to veterinary medical education. The equine nasogastric intubation model is one of many developed by LMU-CVM faculty and staff to facilitate a hands-on learning curriculum, beginning with a student’s first semester of veterinary school.

Those interested in the EVEP program are encouraged to contact EVEP@LMUnet.edu for program eligibility. Applications for matriculation Fall 2023 are open.

