Lady Lions riding three-game win streak Published 11:55 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville coach Elgie Green has his team riding a three-game winning streak

Pineville’s latest victory came Saturday in the team’s final regular season home game against Lincoln County.

Junior guard Nadine Johnson poured in 26 points as the Lady Lions edged Lincoln County 57-53.

The Lady Patriots have dropped five of their last six games.

Ava Arnett scored 16 points and Rachel Howard added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Pineville. Johnson also grabbed 10 boards.

Malley Smith tossed in three points and Abigale Jackson had two.

Lincoln County fell to 10-14 on the season.

Pineville picked up an impressive victory over visiting Perry Central on Wednesday, winning 70-49.

Johnson led the Lady Lions with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Pineville shot 49 percent from the floor o 27 of 55 shooting. The team grabbed 34 rebounds.

Howard poured in 16 points. Jackson and Arnett scored 13 and 11 points, respectively. Smith added three points.

Arnett pulled down 10 boards for the Lady Lions. Howard added six.

Kyra McAlarnis and Emmalee Nease each scored 12 points for the Lady Commodores. Taylor Couch added 10.

Howard hit all nine of her field goals and finished with 19 points in a 58-20 win over Thomas Walker (Va.) recently.

Jackson fired in 13 points while Johnson added 11 and Arnett scored 10. Smith chipped in with three and Kameran Evans had two.

Arnett led Pineville with eight rebounds. Howard pulled down six.

Pineville (18-6) played at Middlesboro on Tuesday in a girls/boys doubleheader.

The Lady Lions will travel to Danville Christian on Saturday, visits Williamsburg on Feb. 14 and closes out the regular season Feb. 17 at Whitley County.

The 18 wins by Pineville are the most since the 2016-2017 season. The Lady Lions finished the year at 23-8.