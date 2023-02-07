Lady Cats complete perfect district record Published 11:53 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County has completed a perfect district regular season record for the fourth straight year.

The Lady Bobcats have won 29 consecutive district games including Friday’s 57-14 win at Middlesboro.

Bell County has defeated the Lady Jackets in 10 straight games.

Lauren McGeorge poured in 14 points to lead the Lady Cats. Gracie Jo Wilder added 12 and Kairi Lamb scored 10. Mataya Ausmus tossed in eight points while Mikayla Gambrel and Hallee Jones each scored five. Lyla Scearse tallied three and Nevaeh Allen added two.

Sophomore guard, who led the Lady Jackets in scoring with eight, scored her 1,000th career point.

Morgan Martin scored three for Middlesboro. Lily Partin added two points and Addyson Larew had one.

The 3-18 Lady Jackets have now lost five straight games, including Saturday’s 45-35 loss at Washington County.

No scoring information was available for the Washington County game.

Middlesboro played host to Williamsburg on Monday and Pineville on Tuesday.

The Lady Jackets will visit J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) today and Harlan County on Friday in a district doubleheader.

Bell County (18-7) traveled to Corbin (16-7) on Tuesday.

The Lady Cats are slated to visit Barbourville on Friday before hosting Leslie County on Saturday.

Bell County will travel to Jackson County on Feb. 16 to close the regular season.