John Charles Epperson, 63 Published 8:47 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

John Charles Epperson, age 63, was born on March 17, 1959 in Middlesboro, Kentucky where he was a lifelong resident. He went home to be with The Lord on February 2, 2023 while surrounded by his loving family. John was of the Baptist Faith and was a Deacon at Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church.

John had a love for the outdoors, hunting, and firearms. He worked for 15 years at the Middlesboro Tannery and spent 22 years working as a carpenter. John was currently working at Hickman Building Supply in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He was a faithful, hardworking and dependable employee and was loved by his fellow employers, co-workers, customers and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles C Epperson and Lillian Jones Epperson, grandparents John L. Jones and Mommie Bell Good Jones, and Willie Epperson and Edna Jefferson Epperson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Marion Lee and Margie Sizemore Lee, brothers and sisters-in-law Marion Lee Jr, Charles and Phyllis Pack, Arnold and Margaret Lee, Sharon Wilson and Granville Lee.

John is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 41 years, Linda Lee Epperson, one son, John L. Epperson, one granddaughter Hannah Hunley, one sister Mary Ann Epperson Clonce and her husband Donald Clonce, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Roy Wilson, Bertha Lee, Oscar and Henrietta Seiber, Mike and Ruby Lee, and Jimmy and Delia Lee, special friends Danny Minton, Justin Redmond, John Osban, Aaron Sinkhorn, Ronnie Reece, Justin Emmett, Chris Hickman, Jimmy Givens, Marsha Curtiss, Eddie Adkins, Judy Adkins, and Bobby Slusher, and his very special pet dog, Smoky, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of John Epperson will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Greene and Mr. Danny Minton presiding. Music will be provided by Paige Campbell and Blake Branscomb.

Graveside services will be held Monday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Red Hill Cemetery, Earls Hollow, Speedwell, Tennessee. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 a.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Justin Redmond, John Osban, Danny Minton, Aaron Sinkhorn, Mike Lee and Bobby Slusher. Honorary pallbearer will be Eddie Adkins.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Epperson Family.

