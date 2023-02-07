Balanced scoring leads Lions over Ligon 93-48 Published 11:54 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville shot 71 percent from the floor on Friday and placed six players in double figures as the Mountain Lions rolled past Ligon Home-School Team 93-48.

The Lions hit 37 of 52 shots, I clouding 15 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Sawyer Thompson fired in 20 points for Pineville. Seniors Evan Biliter and Isaac Brown each scored 16. Sophomore guard Ashton Moser had 11 while senior Ashton Burns and sophomore Kaiden Robbins both added 10.

The Mountain Lions also got five points Ethan Jackson. Wyatt Caldwell tossed in three points and Sam Caldwell chipped in two. Rickie Jeffries and Tyler Jackson both played but failed to score.

Pineville played host to Oneida Baptist on Monday and visited Middlesboro in a girls/boys doubleheader on Tuesday.

The 13-8 Lions will host Williamsburg on Thursday and Somerset on Friday.

Ligon will play host to Cordia on Thursday before traveling to Lee County on Friday and Barbourville on Saturday.