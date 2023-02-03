Noah’s double-double carries Black Bears past Pineville Published 10:02 am Friday, February 3, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Black Bears of Harlan County rolled into Pineville on Tuesday and left with a victory thanks to strong shooting.

Junior guard Trent Noah poured in 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for HC. The Bears shot 54 percent from the floor in a 94-71 win.

Harlan County hit 33 of 61 from the field, including 15 of 31 from behind the arc.

Senior guard Daniel Carmical nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Black Bears. Maddox Huff, a sophomore guard, scored 14 points and freshman guard Reggie Cottrell added 10.

HC also got four points each from Jonah Swanner and Hunter Napier. Taelor Haywood scored three while Jaycee Carter, Caleb Johnson and Brody Napier each added two.

Huff and Noah both hit four of seven from long range.

The Mountain Lions got 24 points and seven rebounds from sophomore guard Sawyer Thompson and 15 points from senior forward Evan Biliter. Ashton Moser tossed in 13 points and Sam Caldwell scored 10.

Wyatt Caldwell tossed in five for the Lions. Isaac Brown contributed three and Ethan Jackson added one.

Pineville connected on 26 of 63 from the field for 41 percent. The team hit eight of 19 3-pointers. Biliter made three treys while Thompson had two.

Harlan County took a 17-12 advantage after one quarter and outscored the Lions 26-20 in the second period.

The Black Bears went into the locker room leading 43-32.

HCHS came out on fire in the third quarter by scoring 31 points. The advantage grew to 74-49 at the end of the period.

The Mountain Lions held a slim 22-20 edge in the final period but fell to Harlan County for the seventh straight time.

Both teams shot well from the free throw line. Harlan County made 13 of 14 and the Lions were 11 of 13.

The Bears committed 15 turnovers on the night while Pineville had 11.

It was announced last week, the Mountain Lions will host the 51st District Tournament.

Harlan County (18-4) plays Harlan on Thursday in a key district doubleheader.

The Black Bears will host Pulaski County on Friday and visits Kentucky State University on Saturday against Newport in the Ed Stepp/WCHS Classic at 5:30 p.m.

Pineville, now 12-7 on the season, will host Ligon Home-School team on Friday before entertaining Oneida Baptist on Monday.