Middlesboro falls at Lynn Camp Published 1:58 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Senior guard Micah Engle, the all-time scorer in Lynn Camp High School history, continued to show it as he fired in 35 points on Tuesday as the Cats defeated visiting Middlesboro 71-56.

The Wildcats broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to claim their first win against a 13th Region opponent in 12 games..

Duane Sparks poured in 18 points for Lynn Camp. Ethan Chafin scored seven and Ian Agosto added four. Shelby Mills had three while Braxton Eads tallied two. Layne Eliza and Ethan Burd each tossed in one.

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Trey King with 22 points. Jerimah Beck contributed 16. Trey Kyle scored six. Joseph Killion finished with four. Bryson Hatfield and Brayden Barnard added three apiece. Ashton Osborne had two points.

Lynn Camp grabbed 36 rebounds. Sparks and Engle each had 11 boards. Burd pulled down seven.

The Wildcats shot 56 percent for the game on 25 of 45 shooting.

Middlesboro (6-17) played host to Bell County on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets will host Pineville on Tuesday, visits J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Wednesday, Harlan County on Friday and Oneida Baptist on Saturday.

Lynn Camp, now 5-16 on the season, played at Bath County on Wednesday, Williamsburg on Friday and plays host to Perry Central on Saturday.

The Wildcats will visit Thomas Walker (Va.) on Monday and host the South Laurel Cardinals on Tuesday.