Barbara Ann Lawless, 82

Barbara Ann Lawless, age 82, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away January 31, 2023.

She was born January 12, 1941 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Horace and Geneva King Meyers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Ricky Meyers, Steve Meredith of Washington State, sister Juanita Green, and infant brothers James Hensley and James Hall.

Barbara loved the Lord, loved her church, and loved her family. She loved talking about her Lord, witnessing as to what the Lord had done in her life, inviting folks to church, and attending church. She was a proud and faithful member of Trinity Full Gospel Worship Center. She was a dedicated employee at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital for over thirty years.

Left to cherish her memory, children Debbie and Harold Sutton of Pineville, Kentucky, Henrietta Brenna of Tazewell, Tennessee, Angela Lawless and Gino of Florida, Chad and Susan Lawless of Middlesboro, Kentucky, and Shawn and Michelle Lawless of Middlesboro, Kentucky, grandchildren Julie and Charles Carathers of Pineville, Kentucky, April Thomas of Knoxville, Tennessee, Melody and Nathan Gilliam of New Tazewell, Tennessee, Chelsey and Philllip Gordon of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Hayley Lawless and Jason of Middlesboro, Kentucky, and Haven Lawless, siblings Don and Saundra Hensley of Des Moines, Iowa, Cheryl and Harold Stults of Akron, Ohio, Connie Bowen of Tacoma, Washington, Gary and Nancy Byron of Brooksville, Florida, Dorothy and Jim McGarrity of Sommerville, South Carolina, Jay Quesenberry of North Carolina, Evelyn Gina Bass of North Carolina, Charles Joseph Lawless of Florida, Jimi Friend of Akron Ohio, and Kimberly and Guy Smith of Lynnhurst, Ohio, great-grandchildren Devin, Tatiana, LC, Avery, Bailey, Bronson, Aria, Marley, and Kaizyn, great-great-grandchildren Seryniti and Keegan, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Barbara Lawless will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Sutton and Rev. Jeff Kersey presiding. Music will be provided by Roy Lasley, Dustin Wilder, Jacob Saylor, and the Trinity Full Gospel Church Singers.

Entombment services will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Garden Mausoleum.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lawless Family.

