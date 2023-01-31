Thompson, Moser leads Pineville past Lynn Camp Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Sophomore forward Ashton Moser and sophomore guard Sawyer Thompson poured in 27 points each as Pineville locked up the second seed in the 51st District Tournament with an 81-72 win over visiting Lynn Camp on Saturday.

The Lions will face Knox Central in the opening round while the Wildcats play top-seed Barbourville at Pineville High School.

Sam Caldwell and Wyatt Caldwell each scored nine for the Mountain Lions. Evan Biliter contributed six points and Kaiden Robbins added three.

Pineville connected on 29 of 44 from the floor for 66 percent, including nine of 13 3-pointers. Wyatt Caldwell and Moser each nailed three. Thompson hit two and Robbins had one.

Senior guard Micah Engles led all scorers with 45 points for Lynn Camp. Junior guard Ian Agosto scored 10. Duane Sparks tossed in eight.

Moser completed a four-point play as Pineville trailed 20-16 after eight minutes.

The Mountain Lions outscored the Wildcats 22-16 in the second quarter to take a 38-36 halftime advantage.

Pineville extended its lead to 57-51 after three quarters.

Thompson scored seven points while Moser and Wyatt Caldwell each added six in the final period.

The win for the Mountain Lions ended a nine-game losing streak against Pineville. The Lions’ last win over Lynn Camp was Jan. 10, 2017.

Pineville (12-7) played host to Harlan County on Tuesday. The Mountain Lions will welcome Ligon Home-School Team on Friday.

Pineville will host Oneida Baptist on Feb. 6 and travels to Middlesboro on Feb. 7.

Lynn Camp (4-16) hosted Middlesboro on Tuesday and travels to Bath County tonight.

The Wildcats will visit Williamsburg on Friday and plays host to Perry Central on Saturday afternoon.