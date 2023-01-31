Pineville girls rout Thomas Walker Published 12:31 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Lady Lions placed four in double figures on Friday as Pineville rolled to a 58-20 win over visiting Thomas Walker (Va.).

Freshman forward Rachel Howard hit all nine of her shots and finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Lions.

Pineville got 13 points from senior guard Abby Jackson, 11 points from junior guard Nadine Johnson and 10 points and eight rebounds by sophomore guard Ava Arnett.

Malley Smith scored three points and Kameryn Evans added two for the Lady Lions.

Pineville hit 26 of 52 from the floor for 50 percent. The Lady Lions missed eight of 12 three-point goals and we’re just four of 10 from the free throw line.

Pineville grabbed 39 rebounds. Howard pulled down six boards and Johnson had five.

The 16-6 Lady Lions hosted Perry Central on Tuesday

Pineville will welcome Lincoln County on Saturday afternoon before traveling to Middlesboro on Tuesday and Danville Christian on Feb. 11.

Lady Jackets fall at McCreary

Middlesboro visited the 12th Region on Saturday and dropped a 56-46 battle to the Lady Raiders of McCreary Central.

Sophomore guard Keevi Betts fired in 27 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Lady Jackets. Addyson Larew scored seven points while Halaya Brown followed with six. Jenna Baker, Morgan Martin and Trinity Partin each added two points.

Middlesboro hit 16 of 43 from the field for 37 percent. The Lady Jackets hit five 3-pointers with Betts nailing four.

Middlesboro was nine of 19 from the free throw line for the game.

The Lady Jackets grabbed 36 rebounds. Besides Betts, Larew pulled down eight rebounds. Brown and Martin each had six.

Middlesboro (3-16) has nine games remaining in the regular season.

The Lady Jackets will host Bell County on Friday and travels to Washington County on Saturday.

Middlesboro plays host to Williamsburg on Monday, Pineville on Tuesday and visits J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Feb. 8.