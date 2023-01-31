Lady Cats overpower Middlesboro 62-26 Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County cruised to a district win over Middlesboro on Friday, winning 62-26 and locked up first seed in the 52nd District Tournament.

Middlesboro is the fourth seed in the tournament and will face the Lady Cats once again. Harlan County and Harlan have yet to decide second and third seed.

Gracie Jo Wilder led Bell High with 13 points. Lauren McGeorge and Kairi Lamb each scored 10. Mataya Ausmus followed with seven. Addison Lucas and Nevaeh Allen both added five points. Kylee Greer-Gann tossed in four while Mikayla Gambrel and Hallee Jones each scored three. Kenley Foster chipped in two points.

Middlesboro was led in scoring by sophomore guard Keevi Betts with 18 points. Morgan Martin scored six. Millie Roberts had two.

The Lady Cats took a 24-4 advantage after one quarter as McGeorge tossed in all 10 of her points and Wilder scored eight.

Lamb scored six points in the second period as Bell County took a 38-6 halftime lead.

Wilder, Gambrel and Allen each hit a 3-pointer as the Lady Cats led 56-16 after three quarters of play.

Betts nailed a pair of treys in the fourth quarter as Middlesboro outscored Bell 19-6 in the fourth period.

The two teams will meet again Friday at Middlesboro in the first game of a girls/doubleheader.

Bell County (16-7) played host to Harlan on Tuesday. The Lady Cats will visit Corbin on Feb. 7.

Middlesboro (3-16) travels to Washington County on Saturday before playing host to Williamsburg on Monday and Pineville on Tuesday.

The Lady Jackets will travel to J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Wednesday.

S. Laurel nips Bell

South Laurel and Bell County played on Log Mountain on Saturday afternoon in an old fashion barn-burner.

The Lady Cardinals got 35 points and 19 rebounds from senior forward Emily Cox as South defeated Bell County 71-70.

Cox nailed six 3-pointers. South Laurel connected on nine of 27 from 3-point range.

Sophomore forward Kenlea Murray tossed in 14 for the Lady Cardinals. Eighth-grade guard Shelbie Mills scored nine while eighth-grade Peyton Mabe added eight points for South Laurel

McGeorge powered the Lady Cats with 27 points. Wilder poured in 20 points while Ausmus scored 15.

Bell County also got three points from Jones. Lamb, Greer-Gann and Gambrel each added two.

The Lady Cardinals took a 19-18 lead after one quarter and 36-34 at the break.

The game was tied at 52-all after the third period.

South Laurel held a 20-19 edge to escape with the one-point win.

Bell County has lost three of its last four games.

The 13-11 Lady Cardinals hosted Williamsburg on Tuesday and travels to Whitley County on Friday.

South Laurel will host Jackson County on Feb. 6.