Bell County claims victory over Yellow Jackets Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro gave the Bobcats a game on Log Mountain Friday as Bell County claimed a 78-69 district win over the Jackets.

The Bobcats, who led 30-29 at halftime, outscored Middlesboro 22-16 in the third quarter and outlasted the Yellow Jackets 26-24 in the final period.

Freshman guard Blake Burnett powered Bell County with 27 points. Senior guard Dawson Woolum poured in 21 points. Cameron Hall, a sophomore guard, added 19 points.

Jacob Jones contributed six points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Ethan Buell scored three points while Cayden Huff tossed in two points and grabbed five rebounds.

Junior forward Trey King carried the Jackets with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Jerimah Beck followed with 12 points and seven boards. Brayden Barnard collected 19 points. Ashton Osborne tossed in nine while Joseph Killion added six points. Trey Kyle and Richie Logan each scored four.

Burnett hit 12 of 14 free throws. The Bobcats were 25 of 30 at the charity line. The Jackets hit nine of 19 free throws.

Middlesboro claimed a 30-22 rebounding advantage.

Woolum and Hall each nailed three 3-pointers for Bell County. Barnard and Killion hit two each for the Yellow Jackets.

The Bobcats opened the game with an 8-0 run and took a 17-14 lead into the second period.

Middlesboro held a 15-13 scoring advantage in the second quarter and trailed by one at the break

Woolum fired in 10 third-quarter points while Burnett and Hall chipped in with six each as Bell High led 52-45 after the third quarter.

The teams combined for 50 points in the fourth period with the Bobcats winning by nine.

The two teams will play again Friday at Middlesboro.

The Bobcats improved to 1-3 in district play while Middlesboro fell to 0-4 in the district.

Bell County (8-13) played host to Harlan on Tuesday in district action.

The Bobcats will host J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Thursday, visits the Jackets on Friday and plays Williamsburg in the Bobby Bowling Classic at Owsley County on Saturday.

The 5-16 Yellow Jackets traveled to Knox Central on Monday and Lynn Camp on Tuesday.

Middlesboro will host Bell on Friday before hosting Pineville on Tuesday and traveling to J. Frank White Academy on Feb. 8.