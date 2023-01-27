Yellow Jackets defeat Leslie, fall to Clay County Published 9:54 am Friday, January 27, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro claimed its first win of the season on they’re own home Tuesday as the Yellow Jackets upset Leslie County 45-42.

The Jackets earlier this month defeated J. Frank White Academy (Tenn ) as the host school in a game played at LMU.

Sophomore guard Jerimah Beck scored 14 points to lead the Yellow Jackets. Trey Kyle, Ashton Osborne a and Jack Smith all scored six points. Joseph Killion tossed in five points. Brayden Barnard and Richie Logan each added four.

Middlesboro made 2 of 6 3-point tries.

The Yellow Jackets struggled at the free throw line, hitting just nine of 19.

Beck grabbed nine rebounds and Kyle pulled down seven for Middlesboro.

The Yellow Jackets we’re without junior forward Trey King. It was Middlesboro’s third consecutive win over Leslie County.

Scoring information was not available for the Eagles, who dropped to 11-10 on the season.

Leslie County played at Rockcastle County (10-12) on Friday in the Rocket Classic. The Eagles will visit Buckhorn on Thursday.

Middlesboro (5-15) played at Bell County on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets will travel to Knox Central on Monday and Lynn Camp on Tuesday before hosting Bell County on Friday in a girls/boys doubleheader.

Harris leads Tigers

Junior forward Hayden Harris fired in 22 points on Monday as Clay County downed visiting Middlesboro 71-53.

Landon Dezarn tossed in 13 points for the Tigers, Elijah Bundy scored 10 points, Aiden Wagers added nine and Ethan Jackson finished with eight.

Barnard and Osborne each paced Middlesboro with 13 points apiece, Killion scored 11, King and Beck had six each while Kyle and Bryson Hatfield added two apiece.

Clay County shot 42 percent from the field on 27 of 64. The Jackets were 18 of 54 for 33 percent. The Yellow Jackets nailed seven 3-pointers. Osborne had three while Barnard and Killion each made two. Harris hit three treys for Clay County, who were 4 of 14 from behind the arc.

The Tigers outrebounded Middlesboro 40-29. Bundy led Clay with 13 boards. Jackson grabbed nine. King pulled down 10 for the Jackets.

According to the KHSAA Website, Middlesboro hasn’t beaten the Tigers in 24 meetings, which dates back to the 1997-1998 season.

Clay County (10-9) visits Corbin on Monday, will host Letcher Central on Tuesday before traveling to Red Bird on Thursday and Harlan next Feb. 4.