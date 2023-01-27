Bobcats claim Log Mountain thrashing of Campers Published 9:55 am Friday, January 27, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County outscored visiting Lynn Camp in all four quarters Tuesday as the Bobcats rolled to an 88-58 win.

Freshman guard Blake Burnett poured in 20 points for Bell County. Cayden Huff, a freshman, tossed in 14 points. Sophomore Cameron Hall scored 13 and senior guard Dawson Woolum added 11.

The Bobcats also got nine points each from Ethan Buell and Jacob Jones. Jaxon Thomas finished with seven points while Chase Widener had three. Chase Wilder added two.

The Bobcats raced to a 24-13 advantage after one quarter and stretched the lead to 47-34 at intermission.

Bell County opened the third quarter by using a 22-13 scoring outburst to take a 69-47 lead into the final period.

The Bobcats outscored Lynn Camp 19-11 in the last eight minutes.

Bell High connected on 22 of 24 free throws knocked down 31 field goals.

Hall, Buell, Widener and Thomas each hit a 3-pointer.

The Wildcats played without senior guard Micah Engle.

Duane Sparks, a senior forward, powered Lynn Camp with 27 points.

Junior center Ethan Burd scored eight points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ian Agosto scored seven and Ethan Chaffing added six.

Lynn Camp shot 51 percent for the game, but missed nine of 15 treys and we’re just six of 18 at the free throw line

It marked the ninth consecutive win in over the Wildcats for Bell.

Lynn Camp (4-15) will visit Pineville in a key 51st District showdown tonight.

The Wildcats will host Middlesboro on Tuesday before traveling to Bath County on Wednesday.

Bell County (7-13 overall, 0-3 district) hosted the Yellow Jackets on Friday.

The Bobcats will host Harlan on Tuesday, J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Thursday before visiting Middlesboro on Feb. 3 to close district play.

This year’s 52nd District Tournament, boys and girls, will be played at Middlesboro.