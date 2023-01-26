William Gene Partin, 74 Published 11:28 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

William Gene Partin, age 74, of Frakes, Kentucky passed away January 24, 2023.

He was born August 8, 1948 on Tiny Branch in Frakes, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents Beth and Dora Partin, brother Kenneth “Dink” Partin and sister Rebecca Ann Kidd.

Left to mourn his passing, wife of fifty-two years, Evelyn Partin, daughters and son-in-law, Abby Hurst, and Pam and Jason Partin, grandchildren Matthew Dykes and Ava Partin, best friend Jesse Hurst and his beloved dog, Lady Blue, brother Riley Partin, Don Partin and Eddie Partin, and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The family of William Partin will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Fuson and Mr. Josh Peters presiding. Music will be provided by Deborah Terry.

Graveside services will immediately follow at the Billy Bray Cemetery in Tiny Branch in Frakes, Whitley County, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Roger Thacker, Steve Thacker, Joe Thacker, Jason Partin, Josh Peters and Blake Fuson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Hurst and Tammy Cobb.

