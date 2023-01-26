Second half dooms Lady Lions vs Knox Central Published 1:50 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

A district showdown came down to Knox Central outscoring visiting Pineville 40-24 in the second half Tuesday as the Lady Panthers claimed a 67-48 win.

Knox Central took a 14-8 lead after one quarter and went into the locker room leading 27-22.

Halle Collins scored eight points in the opening period for the Lady Panthers.

Nine points from Nadine Johnson in the second quarter kept Pineville close at the break.

Timberly Frederick tossed in 10 points and Collins added seven in the third quarter as Knox Central took a 46-34 advantage.

Frederick nailed three of her six 3-poubters in the final quarter as the Lady Panthers pulled away. Collins scored eight in the period.

The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Frederick with 26 points. Collins followed with 25. Both sophomore guards. Hannah Melton, also a sophomore guard, added eight points.

Johnson, a junior guard, led Pineville with 23 points. Sophomore guard Ava Arnett scored 15. Abby Jackson finished with five points. Kameryn Biliter had three points while Rachel Howard and Malley Smith each added two.

Knox Central improved to 13-4 overall and 2-0 in the district while Pineville fell to 15-6 overall and finished at 2-1 in the district standings.

Barbourville is 0-2 and Lynn Camp is 0-1 in district play.

The Lady Cats haven’t played Knox Central or Barbourville to date.

Knox Central plays host to Morgan County today and Jackson on Tuesday.

Pineville will host Thomas Walker (Va.) on Friday at 4 p.m. and Perry Central on Tuesday.

Johnson nets 27 vs. Scott County

Nadine Johnson poured in 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds last Saturday as the Lady Lions downed host Scott County 79-58.

Pineville took a 20-5 lead after one quarter and rolled to the victory.

The Lady Lions also got 15 points and 11 rebounds from Howard and 14 points by Jackson. Arnett contributed nine while Biliter and Smith each tallied six points. Baleigh Bargo added two.

Allison Mosby and Nmya Summers each led the Lady Cardinals with 16 points apiece.

Pineville shot 55 percent from the floor on 29 of 53 shooting. The Lady Lions were 18 of 26 from the free throw line.

Scott County stands at 6-13 on the season.

PHS tops Lynn Camp

Johnson scored 23 points in three quarters as the Lady Lions claimed a 64-33 district win on the road.

Arnett and Jackson fired in 15 and 13 points, respectively, for Pineville. Smith scored five. Biliter and Bargo each added three. Howard chipped in two.

Johnson led the Lady Lions with nine rebounds. Howard grabbed six.

Alissa Crumpler led the Lady Cats with 12 points. Lindsey Cox added seven points while Julie Moore scored five.

Pineville jumped out to a 20-3 lead after eight minutes and stretched the lead to 39-8 at halftime.

Lynn Camp used a 20-10 scoring run in the third quarter, but trailed 49-28 after the third period.

The Lady Cats dropped to 3-16 on the year and have lost seven consecutive games to Pineville.