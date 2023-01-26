Lions fall to district-rival Barbourville. Published 1:51 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

A three-game losing streak is not where Pineville coach Brad Levy wants to be near the end of January.

After a promising district victory over Knox Central about two weeks ago, the Lions losing skid hit three games following Tuesday’s 70-49 defeat to Barbourville, another 51st District foe.

Seniors K.T. Turner and Matthew Warren each scored 19 points for the winning Tigers, who locked up first place in the upcoming district tournament.

Ty Clark tossed in 11 points for Barbourville (11-7). Travis Scott added eight.

Sophomore guards Ashton Moser and Sawyer Thompson paced the Lions with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Sam Caldwell scored six while Wyatt Caldwell added three. Evan Biliter and Kaiden Robbins each had two

Pineville shot 39 percent from the floor on 15 of 39 shooting. The Lions were 16 if 22 from the free throw line but were just three of 14 from behind the arc.

Moser led Pineville with 10 rebounds. The Lions, who are still without the services of sophomore guard Logunn Littles, pulled down only 24 boards for the game.

Pineville (11-7 overall, 1-1 district) plays host to Lynn Camp (4-15, 0-2) tonight at 7:30 p.m., in a key district showdown.

A win for the Mountain Lions will give them second in the district and sends the Wildcats to fourth place.

If Lynn Camp pulls out a victory over the Lions, three teams (Knox Central, Pineville and Lynn Camp) will have a 1-2 record in the district.

Paris tops Lions

Pineville dropped a 76-48 decision to Paris last weekend in the Dan Cummins Classic at Scott County.

Freshman points guard Malachi Ashford poured in 34 points and junior guard Jakari Ransom scored 20 for the 11-11 Greyhounds. Kaden Fredrick had nine points and Christian Blackwell grabbed seven rebounds for Paris.

The Greyhounds made 12 of 33 3-pointers. Ashford nailed six and Ransom hit four.

Thompson led the Lions with 20 points and eight rebounds. Moser finished with 18 points and five boards. Sam Caldwell and Biliter each added four points while Wyatt Caldwell scored two.

Sam Caldwell grabbed six rebounds for Pineville.