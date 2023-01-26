Charlie L. “Greasy Belly” Gregory, 67 Published 2:37 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Charlie L. “Greasy Belly” Gregory, 67 of Pineville, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Pineville Community Health Care. He was born in Pineville on April 20, 1956, a son of the late Oliver Beve and Nell North Gregory. He enjoyed attending the flea markets.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Beve Gregory and Brenda Gregory.

Charlie is survived by his children, Albert Lewis Gregory and wife, Maggie, Justin Lee Gregory and wife, Tasha, Rebecca Nickleson, and Lavina Gregory; grandchildren, Elijah Gregory, Jaslyn Gregory, Jayden Gregory, Jacob Warren, Olivia Warren, Bentley Wyrick, Kaylee Wilson, Brooklyn Nickleson, Chloe Austin, and Josh Raney; siblings, Boyd Gregory, Winston Gregory, Eddie Gregory and wife, Sherry Beth, Linda Helton and husband, Glen, and Betty Phipps and husband, Bobby; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Gregory Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.