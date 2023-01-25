BOE approves Yellow Creek HVAC bid Published 12:40 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The Bell County Board of Education convened Jan. 19 in a special called meeting to discuss the Yellow Creek HVAC bids and pending litigation.

The board awarded the bids for Yellow Creek Heating and Air to Comfort Process Solutions for $5.7 million. According to Superintendent Tom Gambrel, the bid came in with no cost on the three alternates. The bid was roughly $5 million dollars lower than the provided estimate.

“Bear in mind there is some lead time issues on a lot of equipment,” said Gambrel. “We’ve been waiting on a lot of the smaller stuff, we’ve been waiting on some of the smaller stuff for about 15 weeks, sometimes 16 weeks.”

The motion to accept the superintendent’s recommendation to accept the bid was unanimous.

The board then moved into an executive session to discussed proposed litigation against or on behalf of a public agency. No action was taken following the executive session.