Harold Dean Underwood I, 81, of Pineville, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born in Molus, Kentucky, on September 30, 1941, the son of the late Nimrod and Mary Ellen Brock Underwood. Harold was known for his extensive knowledge and love of automobiles. He was always there to help anyone in need.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Condie Miracle.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred Evans Underwood; his children, Lisa (James) Roark, Robert (Angie) Underwood, Harold Dino (Shirley) Underwood II, Tonya (Shannon) Conley, and Michael Underwood; his grandchildren, Matthew (Barb) Roark, Alicia (Payton) Miller, Trystan Watson, Nataleigh Underwood, Peyton Underwood, and Grey Conley; his great-grandchildren, Connor Roark, Gabe Roark, Blaine Miller, and Ezra Miller; his sisters, Wanda Smith and Shirley (Douglas) Wilder; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at the Underwood Cemetery in Brownies Creek.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Underwood Family.