Bobby Noe, 81 Published 7:28 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Bobby Noe, age 81, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by his family and friends on January 21, 2023.

He was born on July 25, 1941 in Wallins, Kentucky to the late Green and Juanita Noe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Glena Slusher Noe, and sisters Charlotte Daniels and Debbie Gaines.

Bobby attended Black Star High School, after which he served in the United States Navy. Later, Bobby worked for and retired from Sears in Cincinnati, Ohio. He loved studying God’s word and was member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church. Bobby also enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family and friends whom he loved dearly.

Left to cherish his memory, wife Betty Cox Noe, daughter Jennifer Estep, grandson Tyler Estep, bonus daughter Belinda Cox, Bonus son’s Jeff Cox and Lee (Crystal) Miracle, brothers David (Teresa) Noe, John (Linda) Noe, and Donnie Gaines, sisters Dorothy Staphan, Watha (Clifford) Roark, Willa (Tony) Issac, and Becky Hensley, bonus grandsons Michael (Mariah) Miracle, and Garrett (Grace) Miracle, bonus granddaughters Kirsten Miracle and Ali Miracle, 3 precious great-granddaughters that Bobby loved so very much, as well as a host of many other family and friends.

The family of Bobby Noe would like to extend a heartfelt gratitude of thanks to their Binghamtown Church family, Suncrest Hospice, and the friends that he met at Hardee’s when he was able to go – Bobby said they were like family. Also, a special thank you to all the many family members and friends for your prayers, phone calls, and visits during this difficult time.

Visiting hours will be held from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham III and Rev. Mike Welch officiating. Music will be provided by the Binghamtown Church Singers.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Gateway Christian School, 1 Gateway Drive, Middlesboro, KY 40965 in Bobby’s honor.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Noe Family.

