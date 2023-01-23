Lady Jackets fall to Harlan in third meeting, 62-41 Published 12:52 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Harlan got back on the winning track Friday but it was their third win of the season over Middlesboro.

The 8-10 Lady Dragons had four players to reach double figures in a 62-41 win at Harlan.

Sophomore guards Aymanni Wynn and Kylie Noe powered Harlan with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Emma Owens scored 13, while Leah Davis tossed in 11.

Addison Jackson and Peyshaunce Wynn each scored two while Annie Hoskins had one point.

Sophomore guard Keevi Betts led the Lady Jackets 18 points. Halaya Brown scored eight while Allyson Larew, Morgan Martin and Millie Roberts all added five points each.

Harlan scored the game’s first 11 points, led by two baskets from Owens, and led 18-6 by the end of the quarter.

Owens had two baskets in the second quarter as both teams struggled offensively. Harlan took a 27-11 lead into the break

Aymanni Wynn made four of four shots a as the Lady Dragons’ advantage grew to 50-25 after the third period.

Noe and Davis each had two baskets in the fourth quarter while Betts had four of five baskets for the Lady Jackets.

Noe reached the 1,000-point mark for her career with a basket at the 4:24 mark.

Middlesboro outscored the Lady Dragons 16-12 in the final quarter.

Harlan outrebounded the Lady Jackets 33-25. David grabbed nine boards for the Lady Dragons. Betts pulled down nine and Larew added eight for Middlesboro.

The Lady Jackets committed 20 turnovers compared to Harlan’s eight.

Harlan played host to Letcher Central on Tuesday.

The Lady Dragons will visit Rockcastle County on Saturday to face the Lady Rickets in the Rocket Classic.

Middlesboro travels to Bell County on Friday in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader.

The Lady Jackets will visit McCreary Central on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.