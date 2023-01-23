Harlan hits 22 3-pointers to defeat Yellow Jackets Published 12:50 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Harlan Green Dragons were hitting 3’s most of the night is a 100-51 district win over visiting Middlesboro on Friday.

The Dragons have scored over 80 points in a game 20 times this season.

Senior guards Kaleb McLendon and Jaedyn Gist powered Harlan with 29 and 25 points, respectively. Junior guard Kyler McLendon followed with 16 points while senior forward Will Austin scored 14.

The Green Dragons got six points each from Dylan Cox and Matthew Pennington. Trenton Cole and Nate Montanaro each added three.

Jerimah Beck, sophomore guard, led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points while junior forward Trey King finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

Trey Kyle added five points and five boards. Mekhi Young followed with four points. Joseph Killion, Chandler Cox and Brayden Barnard all scored three apiece. Peyton Turner and Tyler Sturgill each had two points.

Harlan came out on fire and took a 31-17 advantage after one quarter. Gist had 11 first-period points. Kaleb McLendon scored eight.

Kaleb McLendon scored 11 and Gist added 10 in the quarter as the Dragons went into the locker room leading 62-28.

The second half featured a running clock.

Kaleb McLendon tossed in 10 third-quarter points as Harlan led 85-42 entering the final period.

The Dragon reserves outscored Middlesboro 15-9 in the fourth quarter. Cox and Pennington each hit two treys while Montanaro added one.

The Yellow Jackets shot 43 percent (23 of 54) from the field.

The Dragons improved to 9-0 against the 13th Region and has defeated the Jackets nine straight games.

Harlan (18-2) hosted Pikeville on Monday.

The Dragons will play Martin County on Wednesday in the opening round of the All “A” Classic State Tournament in Richmond.

Middlesboro (4-13) traveled to Clay County on Monday and hosted Leslie County on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets will visit Bell County for a girls/boys district doubleheader on Friday.