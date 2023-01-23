Fourth quarter dooms Mountain Lions at home Published 1:00 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

A 29-18 scoring outburst by visiting Whitley County, sent the Colonels to an 82-69 win over Pineville on Thursday.

Senior guard Brayden Mahan fired in 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter for Whitley County.

Junior guard Bryce Anderson tossed in 11 fourth-quarter points and finished with a team-high 22 points.

Senior guard Ashton Reynolds scored 13 points, including eight of 10 free throws for the Colonels.

Whitley had a balanced scoring attack with Ethan Keene with nine points and Danny Ellis with eight.

The Colonels outrebounded Pineville 36-28. Reynolds grabbed eight and Keene pulled down seven for Whitley.

Ashton Moser, a sophomore guard, led all scorers with 24 points and 11 rebounds. He hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Sophomore guard Sawyer Thompson contributed 16 points, including eight of nine free throws. He pulled down rive rebounds and added 10 assists.

Pineville also got nine points from Wyatt Caldwell, including three treys. Charles Abner tossed in eight points. Evan Biliter and Sam Caldwell each scored six.

The Colonels shot 51 percent from the field on 26 of 51 shooting. Pineville shit 41 percent on 23 of 56 shots.

Whitley County connected on 23 of 36 free throws while the Lions hit 20 of 23.

Moser and Abner both fouled out for Pineville.

The Colonels took a 26-24 lead after eight minutes of play and led 39-37 at halftime.

Whitley County held a 53-51 edge entering the fourth quarter.

The Colonels have won four out of the last five meetings with Pineville.

Whitley County, now 13-6, played host to South Laurel on Tuesday. The Colonels will host Corbin on Friday.

Pineville, who lost to Paris on Saturday, took it’s 11-6 record to Barbourville on Tuesday.

The Mountain Lions will host Lynn Camp on Saturday and Harlan County on Tuesday.