Bell County takes road trip, falls to Whitley Colonels 81-71 Published 12:54 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County couldn’t contain Trent Noah of Harlan County last week and on Friday it was their turn with Whitley County’s Ashton Reynolds.

Reynolds, a senior guard, poured in 40 points, including six 3-pointers, as the host Colonels downed Bell County 81-71.

Brayden Mahan, also a senior guard, scored 14 points. Jamie Fuson added nine while Jackson Petrey had six.

Reynolds and Petrey each grabbed seven rebounds for Whitley County.

Freshman guard Blake Burnett led Bell County with 18 points. Senior guard Dawson Woolum, who broke the school scoring record against HC, scored 17 against the Colonels.

Eighth-grade Ethan Buell followed with 12 points. Senior Jacob Jones tossed in 11. Cameron Hall added nine and Cayden Huff had six for the Bobcats.

Reynolds scored nine points in the opening quarter as the Colonels held a 21-20 edge.

“We had a slow start again defensively but was able to make the plays down the stretch. Mahan’s defense was great on Woolum all night,” said Whitley County coach Eric Swords.

Led by Reynolds with 10 points, Whitley County pushed its halftime advantage to 38-31.

Woolum scored nine and Burnett added seven, but Reynolds fired in 12 points in the third period as the Colonels led 59-52 entering the last quarter.

Reynolds had nine points and Fuson scored seven as Whitley escaped with the 10-point victory.

“Great job by our guys tonight to find a way to win,” added Swords.

The Colonels connected on 21 of 31 free throws while Bell High hit just 11 of 12.

The Bobcats saw Woolum, Huff and Jones leave the game with their five fouls.

Whitley County (13-6) hosted South Laurel on Tuesday. The Colonels will entertain Corbin on Friday in a girls/boys doubleheader.

Bell County (6-13) visited Lynn Camp on Tuesday. The Bobcats will host Middlesboro in a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday.

Bell County will welcome the Green Dragons of Harlan on Jan. 31 in a key district showdown.