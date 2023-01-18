Yellow Jackets fall to Harlan County Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Senior guard Daniel Carmical poured in 23 points, and sophomore guard Maddox Huff scored 19 as the visiting Bears defeated Middlesboro 79-46.

Harlan County also got 15 points from junior guard Trent Noah and 10 points by junior guard Jonah Swanner. Hunter Napier scored five while Jeremiah Clem added three. Caleb Johnson and Reggie Cottrell each had two.

Middlesboro committed 18 of its 29 turnovers in the first half against the Bears.

Junior forward Trey King and sophomore guard Jack Smith scored 11 points each for the 3-12 Yellow Jackets. Senior guard Ashton Osborne tossed in eight points. Trent King scored seven and Jerimah Beck added five. Richie Logan and Joseph Killion had two apiece.

Harlan County jumped out to a 19-14 advantage after eight minutes. The Black Bears outscored Middlesboro 30-10 in the second quarter to push the lead to 49-24 at halftime.

HC put the game away in the third period by using a 20-8 scoring advantage and led 69-32 after three quarters.

The Yellow Jackets outscored Harlan County 14-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Bears nailed 12 3-pointers for the game. Carmical made seven of 10. Huff hit three. Smith also nailed three for Middlesboro.

The Yellow Jackets won the battle of the boards, 30-22. King grabbed 10 for Middlesboro. Beck had six. Jaycee Carter led HC with eight. Noah pulled down five.

“You have to give Harlan County credit. They are more athletic than you think they are, plus their length bothered us,” said Middlesboro coach John Wheat.

Middlesboro played at Pineville on Tuesday. The Jackets will play J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Wednesday in the LMU Classic on Wednesday

MIddlesboro will travel to Harlan on Friday.

Harlan County (14-3) played at Bell County on Tuesday. The Bears will travel to Letcher Central on Thursday. HC will host Breathitt County on Tuesday.

Karst scored 35 in win over Lady Jackets

Harlan County junior guard Ella Karst has already scored over 1,500 career points in her high school career.

She fired in 35 on Friday the Lady Bears downed Middlesboro 66-40.

Taytum Griffin scored 14 points for HC. Jaylin Smith followed with eight while Hailey Austin scored six. Cheyenne Rhymer tossed in three.

Harlan County finished the game hitting 24 of 57 from the floor for 42 percent. The Lady Jackets were 11 of 31 from the field for 35 percent.

Sophomore guard Keevi Betts scored 25 points for the Lady Jackets.Millie Roberts tossed in five while Addyson Larew scored three. Trinity Derossett, Morgan Martin and Trinity Partin all had two points. Lily Partin chipped in with one.

Middlesboro took a 13-12 edge after eight minutes but trailed 43-19 at the break. Harlan County built the lead to 55-28 after three quarters.

The Lady Jackets held a 27-23 rebounding advantage. Derossett led Middlesboro with seven. Hayala Brown added six. Griffin, Smith and Taylor Lunsford each grabbed five for the Lady Bears.

The Lady Jackets committed 29 turnovers while HC had 10.

Both teams played on the road on Tuesday. Harlan County visited Bell County and Middlesboro played Pineville.

The Lady Bears will travel to Knott Central on Friday.

The Lady Jackets will play J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) on Wednesday at LMU. Middlesboro visits Harlan on Friday in district doubleheader action.