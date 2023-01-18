Rev. Ben Paul Sutton, 74 Published 11:45 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Rev. Ben Paul Sutton, age 74, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away January 16, 2023 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 13, 1948 to Joe Ben Sutton and Dorothy Mae Marsee Sutton who proceed him in death.

Ben was a pastor for many years, having served as pastor at Graceway Missionary Baptist Church and Clear Fork Missionary Baptist Church. He was currently a member of Straightway Missionary Baptist Church. A devout Christian shepherd and family man, Ben loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family; especially when that time meant playing UNO! He loved working jigsaw puzzles with his precious wife, Carolyn.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandson Brandon Kyle Sutton.

Ben is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Smith Sutton, whom he shared and treasured 56 years of marriage with. Also left to cherish his memory are his children Joe Ben Sutton and wife Sonya, Cynthia Carol Zahir and husband Abdel, Valerie Mae Matthews and husband John, grandchildren Joanna Sutton Donavan Scott, Dylan Zahir, great-granddaughters Gabby and Sophie, as well as a host of relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Rev. Ben Paul Sutton will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Day and Rev. Michael Jo Gray officiating. Music will be provided by Savannah Day and the Straightway Missionary Baptist Church Choir.

Internment Services will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Sutton family.

