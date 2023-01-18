LMU vet school staff attend workshop on inclusivity Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

As part of an ongoing initiative of inclusive excellence, Lincoln Memorial University-Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine faculty and staff took part in a special workshop this week at the DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center in Ewing, Virginia.

Dr. Mia Cary, owner of Cary Consulting, presented the workshop titled “Inclusivity.” The program is designed to educate the veterinary community on diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, workplace culture, communication strategies, well-being, and leadership.

Through engaging programing, team members learned definitions of terms associated with inclusivity in the workplace and identified areas in the LMU-CVM workplace where inclusivity could be improved.

“Joining my new LMU-CVM colleagues in today’s Inclusivity workshop activities, discussions and brainstorming was energizing and encouraging, and left no doubt in my mind that LMU-CVM is committed to the conversations and growth needed to create and maintain an inclusive and equitable learning environment for all our students,” said Zachary Greene, the newly appointed LMU-CVM Director of Academic and Inclusive Excellence. Greene is tasked with developing inclusive excellence and well-being programming for students and team members.

Cary, a 1999 University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine graduate, has a personal and professional purpose of activating others to thrive. She activates her purpose through speaking, meeting facilitation, association leadership, coaching, and customized consulting projects. Her professional experience includes executive leadership and education roles at the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), Boehringer Ingelheim, and Novartis Animal Health. She currently serves as CEO and Change Agent for Cary Consulting, CEO for the Pride Veterinary Medical Community (PrideVMC), serves on the board of advisors for Dean Ruby Perry at the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine, authors a column in Today’s Veterinary Business on Activating Allyship, and is a Past President of the American Association of Industry Veterinarians (AAIV). She resides with the Cary Crew in Greensboro, NC and recognizes the Eno, Sappony, and Shakori nations on whose land she lives and works.