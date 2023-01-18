Lions break district losing streak at 27 Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville last won a district game Jan. 10, 2017 at home against Lynn Camp.

Just 27 games later, the streak ends as the visiting Mountain Lions defeated Knox Central 82-66 on Thursday.

The win by Pineville, also broke a 15-game losing streak to the Panthers.

Knox Central lost several players to graduation in 2022 and lost a returning starter to North Laurel just before the season started.

Sawyer Thompson, who recently joined the 1,000-point club at Pineville, led the Mountain Lions with 23 points. Ashton Moser followed with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Sam Caldwell scored 17 and Evan Biliter tossed in 14. Logun Littles finished with eight points and Wyatt Caldwell had one.

Brayden Mills led the 0-16 Panthers with 28 points. Christian Bargo and Austin Bargo each scored 14.

The Mountain Lions shot 53 percent from the floor on 26 of 49 shooting. Knox Central hit 24 of 52 from the field for 46 percent.

Pineville connected on 26 of 45 free throws while the Panthers made 12 of 27.

The Lions held a 38-31 rebounding advantage. Christian Bargo led Knox Central with nine.

Sam Caldwell scored 11 first quarter points as Pineville took a 22-14 advantage after one period.

Biliter knocked down seven points in the second period as the Lions went into the locker room ahead 37-31.

Pineville outscored Central 26-17 in the third quarter as Thompson had 14 points and Moser scored eight.

The Mountain Lions led 63-48 heading into the final quarter.

Pineville used a 19-16 scoring edge in the fourth period to seal the win.

Thompson also had 10 assists for the game. Biliter had four steals. The Lions only committed nine turnovers.

Pineville kept the lead although Thompson and Little both fouled out.

Pineville (10-4) hosted Middlesboro in the girls/boys doubleheader on Tuesday. The Lions will host Whitley County on Thursday and will play Paris in the Dan Cummins Classic at Scott County on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. The Lady Lions will face Scott County at 2:30 on Saturday.