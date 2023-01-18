Johnson, Arnett lead Pineville to district win Published 5:10 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Junior guard Nadine Johnson hit 14 of 18 from the floor on Thursday and finished with 28 points as visiting Pineville claimed a 69-43 district victory over Barbourville.

Ava Arnett, a sophomore guard, poured in 20 points, including three 3-pointers in the win. Abby Jackson followed with 11. Malley Smith tossed in seven while Rachel Howard scored two and Kamryn Biliter had one.

The Lady Lions shot 54 percent from the field on 29 of 54 shooting. Pineville connected on five of 14 treys and hit six of 13 free throws. The team had 22 total rebounds. Howard grabbed six. Johnson and Arnett each pulled down five.

No scoring information was available for the Lady Tigers, who fell to 0-2 in the district and 3-8 on the season.

Pineville (1-0, 12-5) played host to Middlesboro on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions will travel to Lynn Camp on Friday and Scott County on Saturday. Pineville plays its final district matchup on Jan. 24 at Knox Central.

Barbourville traveled to McCreary Central on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers will visit Hazard on Friday.