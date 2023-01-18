Carolyn Warf Stigall, 71 Published 11:46 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Carolyn Warf Stigall, age 71, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023.

She was born on July 16, 1951 in Harrogate, Tennessee to the late Warner and Annie Rhymer Warf.

Carolyn was a wonderful, loving, and caring Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Friend. She loved her family, always making sure they were cared for and well-fed. Carolyn was a great cook and was most known for her famous soup beans – she made the best around! When she wasn’t feeding you, she’d always make sure she had a hot cup of coffee ready. Her family would always say she could rule the world from a telephone – anything she wanted to know she could find out in a matter of minutes. All who were blessed to have known Carolyn will never forget the kind, caring, and special woman that she was.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Clara Brown, Phyliss Longworth, Mary Lou Hounshell, Linda Duncan, Ruby Leach, Judy Warf, and Shirley Hampton, brothers Larry Warf and Gerald Warf, nieces Shirley Mills, Valerie Martin, Teresa Eldridge, and Gail Massengill, and nephews Greg Hampton and Ronnie Allen Martin.

Left to cherish her memory, loving husband of almost 55 years, Clifford Stigall, son Tommy Stigall (Angela Mitchell), daughter Crystal Gail Wilson (Tony), grandchildren Angel Marie Stigall, Elihanna Eddy, Hunter Carmack, Ronnie Allen Mitchell, Samantha Lou Gibson, Josie Renee Western, and Sydney Grace Wilson, great-grandchildren Beckham Gray Gibson and Brody Greer Gibson, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Carolyn Stigall will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Arnold Cemetery, Gibson Station, Virginia.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Stigall Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com