Arnold Lee Knuckles, 76 Published 2:30 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

The city lights dimmed when Arnold Lee Knuckles (Flat Lick, KY), 76, passed away on January 12, 2023 in Pineville, KY of respiratory failure. A second generation retired coal miner, “Big A” worked in the dark so we could live in the light.

At a young age, Arnold and his older brother, Junior, climbed the local Appalachian Mountains and chiseled coal from retired mines; venturing deep into the dark tunnels. They lugged the coal home and sold it from the back of a pickup truck.

It takes a special kind of bravery to enter deep mines to chisel coal. The boys dropped out of primary school and became full-time coal miners as teenagers.

The raven haired Elvis look-alike loved cars like his women; classy and beautiful. Always the jokester, Arnold enjoyed making his friends and family laugh.

Big A spent much of his life thousands of feet underground; for the love of his family and community. He was known for his kind, generous heart. When not at home tinkering with tools or watching wrestling and Westerns, you could find him pickin’ at flea markets.

After retirement, Big A was diagnosed with “black lung” and lived with the disease, bravely and with no bitterness, for nearly two decades.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, John Riley Knuckles, Sr and Anna Marie Bain Knuckles. Brother, John Riley Knuckles, Jr and Edna Mills and Elizabeth Knuckles.

He is survived by his sister, Mollie Bingham.

His three children will carry on his sense of humor: Mike (Jennifer) Knuckles of Alba, TX, LeeAnn (Timothy) Goins of Harrogate, TN and Josh Knuckles of Pineville, KY.

He adored his six grandchildren: Hope (Josh) Kiel (San Diego, CA), Payton (Ross Hall) Knuckles (Glendale, AZ), Matthew (Bethany) Goins (LaFollette, TN), Isabella Goins, Ava Knuckles and Ty Knuckles. And one great-granddaughter, Charlie Hall.

He will also be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and many extended family members, including friends near and far.

He would want you happy and laughing today and always. And remember, coal miners keep the lights on.

The family of Arnold Knuckles will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Timothy Goins presiding. Music will be provided by Harrogate Christian Tabernacle.

Graveside Services will be held at 12 noon Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Harrogate, Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mike Johnson, Greg Treece, Chris Rains, Carlis Muncy, and Matthew Goins.

Honorary Pallbearers are his best friend Norman Mills, Johnny Miller, and Joe Knuckles.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Knuckles family.

