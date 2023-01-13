Mr. Blaine M. Smith, 80 Published 3:26 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Mr. Blaine M. Smith, age 80, of Harrogate, TN was born November 28,1942 and passed away Monday, January 09,2023 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Blaine was a veteran of the US Army. He was employed by Crossroad BP for many years. Blaine enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and most of all, spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Harry and Ethel Smith, son; Gary Joe Smith, 5 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his loving wife; Georgia Smith, children; Ronald Smith and wife Tresa, Lisa Lock and husband Terry, Kim Ellis and husband Mike, grandchildren; Mitchell Irvin and wife Kristin, Stacie Irvin, Heather Ellis, Brian Centers and wife Megan, Jesse Gilbert, Adam Smith and wife Tamara, Crystal Cinnamon and husband Keith, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, sister; Judy Shelton. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, January 13,2023 from 5PM until 7PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted 1PM Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. George Fredrick officiating. Music will be provided by Jim and Sherry Goins. Burial will follow in the Mountainview Cemetery with full military honors. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Smith Family.