LMU-DCOM granted 10-year accreditation Published 10:21 am Friday, January 13, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine has been granted “Accreditation with Exceptional Outcome,” the highest level of accreditation recognized by the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on College Accreditation. The announcement was made at the COCA December meeting and is effective through 2033.

“I am pleased that AOA COCA has granted LMU-DCOM continuing accreditation with a status of accreditation with exceptional outcome,” said Dr. Clayton Hess, president of LMU. “This action by AOA COCA affirms that LMU-DCOM is exceeding educational standards set by the AOA. Furthermore, it affirms that LMU-DCOM students are training in an environment that nurtures and challenges while delivering an excellent program of study that prepares physicians to serve communities across the country. The Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program has raised the bar for our institution. I applaud the hard work of Dr. Chris Loyke, Dr. Sherry Jimenez and the entire team that worked so hard to achieve this optimal outcome.”

“I am delighted that COCA recognizes the exceptional work of our faculty, staff and students. This honor is well-deserved.” said LMU-DCOM Dean and Chief Academic Officer Christopher J. Loyke, DO, FACOFP.

COCA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the accreditor of colleges of osteopathic medicine. COCA accreditation signifies that a college has met or exceeded the Commission’s standards for educational quality. LMU-DCOM received Provisional Accreditation in September 2006 before opening August 1, 2007. AOA COCA accreditation status was granted May 1, 2011, as the inaugural class graduated that same month.

Dr. Sherry Jimenez, associate dean of IPE and Simulation and associate professor of Medical Education, led the team effort that coordinated responses to COCA inquiries.

“Our dean’s leadership, that of the administration, and the contributions of all faculty and staff are what made our success possible,” said Jimenez. “Everyone is responsible for this outstanding result. DCOM lives this work every day and that is the story we told. I am very proud of this accomplishment and what it means for future enrollment and admissions to LMU-DCOM.”

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee and at LMU-Knoxville in Knoxville, Tennessee. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often-underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU-DCOM, call 1.800.325.0900, ext. 7082, email dcom@LMUnet.edu, or visit us online at http://med.LMUnet.edu.