Be a Middlesboro Main Street volunteer Published 10:17 am Friday, January 13, 2023

What’s Up Middlesboro? Middlesboro Main Street has some exciting things for you to take get involved in – be a volunteer for Main Street Middlesboro, where you can help with ribbon cuttings and other events to promote local businesses. Training will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Both training sessions will be held at the Arthur Museum.

If you want to be a part of Main Street projects and/or events make sure you join me for one of these training meetings.

Our next official event will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Mountain Mugs Crafts and Coffee at 101 N. 19th St. in Middlesboro. Join us in welcoming this new business to Main Street.

Join us at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Arthur Museum for Middlesboro Main Street Connect @ 6.

We are starting the year off with a fun time with our friends from Commercial Bank.

Enjoy a fun game with prizes, plus light refreshments. Please RSVP by Jan. 27, so they can have enough prizes.

In February, we will have another special shopping night on Thursday, Feb. 9. It will be a great time to do some Valentine’s Day shopping with some of the best shops around.

As you can see, 2023 is starting off with some exciting opportunities and activities. I might be bias, but I believe we have some great places to shop in downtown, and a few more will open during the next few months.

Remember, the only way we can have a great downtown is with your support.

I am looking forward to seeing you at our volunteer training next week.

If you have any questions about any of the events mentioned above, email me at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com.