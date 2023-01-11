Kenneth L Williams (KW) Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Kenneth L Williams (KW) transitioned from his Earthly life to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday January 8, 2023. His battle has been won against his fight with cancer. No more pain!

Kenneth was born July 22, 1942 to his late parents Della Mae Williams and Stanley Williams Sr. in Middlesboro, KY. He was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School and was a member of the Tarzan Basketball Team. He joined the US Army in 1965 where he fought to protect his Country during the Vietnam War and served in The Reserves until 1973. In 1973 he became a long time employee with The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and served there for 34 years upon his retirement in 2007.

He was one of the original Teammates of the 1954 State Champion Little League Baseball Team and loved sharing stories about his baseball journey. Kenneth was also an advocate softball player in the community and was one of Middlesboro’s finest players throughout his years of playing the sport.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: Stanley & Della Mae Williams; brother, George Stockton and daughter: Lolita Brown-Blue. He leaves to cherish his memories through his loving wife, Brenda Williams (Middlesboro), his daughters: Viva Brown (Alpharetta, GA) and Gala Beck (Middlesboro, KY); his granddaughters: Aundrea Williams (Middlesboro, KY), Jaden Brown (Alpharetta, GA), grandsons: Kendall Ferguson (Louisville, KY), Jerimiah Beck (Middlesboro, KY) and three Great-Grandsons: Javen Brooks, Cashmere Hariston and Giovanni Hariston (Middlesboro, KY); two brothers: Stanley Williams, JR (California) and Michael Williams (Chicago); three sisters: Imelda Huff Sajna (Chicago), Patricia Williams (Chicago) and Althea (Kenneth) Bain (Chicago), and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be at 12 noon, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rose Turner officiating. Music will be provided by Family and Friends. The Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Military Honors will be conducted by Campbell County Honor Guard.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Kenneth Williams and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook is available at www.shumatefuneralhome.com