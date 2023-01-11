Darlene Diane Williams-Redmond Published 8:40 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

On the morning of January 9, 2023, Darlene Diane Williams-Redmond passed away at her home, as she was lovingly surrounded by her cherished family while in the hearts and prayers of countless others. Darlene was born July 12, 1957, in her beloved lifelong hometown of Middlesboro, KY to Alf Williams and Irene Jeanette Hoskins-Williams. She believed in the holiness faith and was a member of the Church of The First Born in Middlesboro. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Alf and Irene Williams; dearest Aunt that she provided care for, Alta Mae Hoskins; brother, Alfred Leonard Williams; sister, Vickie Lynn Willams-Baker; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Baker.

She is survived and already dearly missed by her two sons, who adored and looked up to her with the utmost respect; Brian (Brittaney) Redmond of Middlesboro, KY, and Benjamin Redmond (Kyle Mechini) of Manhattan, NY; sister, Brenda Williams-Barnett of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren: Brylee Kate Redmond; Colton Cody Davenport; Oakley Kash Redmond; Camden Keith Redmond, of Middlesboro, KY; former spouse, Ancil Redmond of Middlesboro, KY; nieces: Crystal Campbell, Rhonda Baker, Ashley (Christopher) Osbourne of Middlesboro, KY and Tonya (Ashley) Estep of Knoxville TN; nephews: Ronnie Baker of Middlesboro, KY and Shane Barnett of Knoxville, TN; one that was loved as her own son, Chad (Megan) Evans of Middlesboro, KY plus so many others that she loved as her own family that she had become close to over the years.

Darlene’s parents learned at an early age they had a daughter with a huge heart that loved unconditionally. Family, friends, and animals always knew how much she cared for them by the ardent love anyone could feel just from being around her. While they may not have had much financially, money was no competition for the family that was overflowing with invaluable love. Darlene continued and left behind this legacy with her children. Darlene taught them and everyone the importance of God, faith, love, and compassion for others in life.

When Darlene was a young child, her family moved up north to Ohio “where the air is filled with gold dust” in hopes of providing a better life for the kids. She told the story many times about how much she missed her grandparents, the late Rev. William McKinley Hoskins and Elsie Melton-Hoskins, and would cry every day when the Beverly Hillbillies would come on TV because she missed her “Granny” so much. Finally, after a period of her being homesick, they returned from Ohio to Middlesboro, KY to be with her Granny. Shortly after, the rest of the family would move back as well. This is where she would establish her love for God and the church as a young child and would carry that throughout the rest of her life.

Darlene was a very strong soul with a contagious smile that she seemed to always have no matter what was going on in life, overcoming anything that was placed in front of her. Darlene did this with prayer and faith that God would provide a way for her, and her loved ones, as he always did. She was a testament to this and never had a problem sharing all things that she had overcome in life by testifying about how good God had been to her and her family.

If you ask anyone, her life was her children and grandchildren. As she would speak of any of them, you could see a glow about her with a beautiful bright smile on her face. She enjoyed getting to go on many vacations and seeing so many different destinations while creating lifelong memories with her family.

As you can tell, Darlene loved God and her family with every bit of life in her. She truly believed in the Bible, especially the verse of John 11:25-26 NIV: 25 Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: 26 And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?

Funeral service will be 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be 3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Oakview Cemetery. The Family will receive friends 5-7:30 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Darlene Diane Redmond and is entrusted with all arrangements.

