Danny Larue Hall, 74 Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Danny Larue Hall, 74, of Pineville, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Pineville on August 26, 1948, a son of the late Arthur and Francis Helton Hall. Danny was a retired coal miner and a pastor at the Trinity Pentecostal Church. He was an avid fisherman and loved collecting knives and guns.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Hall.

Danny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Baird Hall; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Betty Hall; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Jimmy Williams; grandchildren, Micah Hall, Danielle Hall, Brooke Williams, Lexi Williams, and Aiden Williams; brother, Johnny Hall; sisters, Barbara Grubb, Diane Baird, Kathy Baker, and Geneva Samples; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Hall Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.