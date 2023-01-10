New year begins with 2 trooper-involved shootings Published 4:00 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple days.

The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Their preliminary findings indicate that troopers were dispatched to a call for service in the community of Middle Fork. During interaction with a male subject on the scene, the KSP says the man proceeded to become a deadly threat to law enforcement, so two troopers discharged their agency issued firearms striking the subject. That person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Information on the extent of his injuries and his name have not yet been released.

The second one, which proved fatal, took place during the early afternoon hours of Jan. 2, this time in Perry County. Once again, KSP CIRT members responded to the scene, and that investigation is also continuing.

The preliminary investigation has determined that KSP Troopers were dispatched to the community of Krypton, along with deputies from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. During the confrontation with a male subject on the scene which they say turned into a deadly threat to law enforcement, troopers and a sheriff’s deputy discharged their agency-issued firearms striking the subject. The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The man’s identity has not been made public.

The KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the state, as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. State Police say they are committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation.

To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. They add, the timelines to complete these investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.