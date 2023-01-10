Mrs. Elizabeth Garland, 85 Published 8:04 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Mrs. Elizabeth Garland born March 11, 1937, passed away at her home surrounded with love January 8, 2023 at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Katherine Gibson, her husband of 50 years; John Garland, sisters; Lillian Gibson, Ervine Gibson and Junie Leach, brothers; Edward Gibson, Kenneth Gibson and Jimmie Gibson. She is survived by her son; Bill (Hope) Garland, daughters; Judy (Bruce) Myers and Kathy Garland, grandsons; Levi Garland and Amos Garland, her loyal fur baby; Willie, brothers; Albert (Janice) Gibson, Sam Gibson, sister; Jo Earl, sister-in-law; Diane Gibson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, January 9, 2023 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with the Rev. Kenny Trent officiating. Music will be provided by Emily Murgolo. Graveside services will be conducted 10AM Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Chumley Cemetery. Pallbearers: Sam Gibson, Al Gibson, Bruce Myers, Bob Sayler, Amos Garland and Elijah Earl. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Garland Family.